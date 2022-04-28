“Music has lifted myself & family from poverty” – Kwesi Arthur reveals

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur has revealed how he and his family were wallowing in severe poverty before hitting the limelight as an A-list artiste.

According to Kwesi Arthur while speaking in an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo, he wouldn’t have become what he is today if not for music.

The rapper who is currently promoting his “Son Of Jacob” album additionally revealed that through music he has been able to make a fortune for himself and extend a helping hand to some lucky people who are less financially privileged.

The rapper is reported to have said;

Through music, my family is better placed, I wouldn’t be known without music, music has put me in a position where I can go to places.

“I was able to travel because of music, I even came to Accra because of music because I’m a Tema boy and in Tema, we don’t like travelling out to Accra,”

“He has to love the music, that’s the first thing…some people see music as glamorous, they see musicians drive nice cars, have women around them so they want to jump into it but I feel to be great, you have to be dedicated.”

Apart from Kwesi Arthur, we can all attest to the fact that music has helped many people including the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale etc.

Music is a big-time business hence should be treated as such and not like something people do just to keep themselves busy.