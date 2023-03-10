- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Odunlami, a music manager of Nigerian descent, has been killed by stabbing after thugs decided to snatch a designer watch worth up to £300,000 on his birthday, a London court heard.

On May 1, 2022, three thieves attacked the 32-year-old as soon as he exited the Haz restaurant in London.

Security guard Kavindu Hettiarachchi informed the Old Bailey that Odunlami was allegedly wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, which, if real, would be valued between £90,000 and £300,000 at the time of the incident.

According to prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC, Hettiarachchi was an essential part of the security crew that Playhxuse, the event’s organizer, recruited for the VIP ticketed brunch and afterparty with DJ.

“It was part of his role to protect the safety of those, like Odunlami, who were attending the event. In fact, he did the opposite,” the court was told.

The victim, who was known to his friends by the name Jay, had travelled to the city on the day of his murder in his grey Mercedes hatchback to celebrate his birthday with pals after having bought tickets for a £1,400 table.

According to Dailymail, Hettiarachchi was seen on camera recording the venue’s outside and calling Louis Vandrose as the celebration drew to a conclusion at about 11 p.m.

The court was informed that Quincy Ffrench later drove Vandrose and Jordell Menzies in a white Mercedes from northwest London with altered license plates.

The Prosecutor said: “The evidence shows that Vandrose, Menzies and Ffrench were setting off in a car with a disguised registration in order to carry out a robbery, and their target was at the Haz restaurant where Hettiarachchi was working, and to which by phone he had summoned them.”

