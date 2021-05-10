Musician Abochi reveals how a trusted friend almost killed him

- Advertisement -

Musician Abochi has made a shocking revelation of how he almost lost his life from a spiritual attack by one of the friends in his circles.

According to him, the near-death experience was one of the reasons for his seeming absence in the music industry since the release of his hit song ‘Bestie’.

He shared his ordeal with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show saying, “I started to get sick in the sixth month of last year. I threw a birthday party and invited my friends. After the party, the sickness got worse that I was admitted to the hospital for about three weeks. It was a near-death experience.

He continued: “So the doctor taking care of me was a bit spiritually inclined. He advised me to pray over my condition as he believed it was not normal.

“So I called my spiritual father and we prayed over it. God revealed to us that it was a friend who was spiritually attacking me”.

On the back of this, Abochi said he has cut ties with the said friend, though not completely.

Abochi is now as fit as a fiddle and is currently promoting his song ‘Hallele’, which features Fameye.

He disclosed that experience compelled him to record this new song.