Coded of 4×4 fame has posted a new video of himself selling coconut at the Baatsona filling station in Accra.

The veteran musician from one of the best music groups to ever grace the Ghanaian music industry, 4×4, probably as a side hustle has taken to selling coconut juice to earn some money away from music.

We cannot conclude that Coded born Russell Edem Avornyo, is broke but this may be his own way of making some extra income especially in a pandemic-stricken year where musicians in Ghana have been denied their major source of revenue- shows.

He captioned his post, “Hi guys, I sell coconut and fresh juice at the Baatsona Total Filling Station ?????#juicebar“.

Coded 4X4 turns Coconut Seller pic.twitter.com/FGIZSxeBK1 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 22, 2020

However, the band 4×4 after championing the Afropop Music genre in the 2000s and winning several awards while churning out nationwide hit songs is now disbanded.

The members, Captain Planet (Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey), Coded formerly Abortion (Russell Edem Avornyo) and, Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe) are now pursuing their careers as solo artists and have not been as successful as they were as a band.