type here...
GhPage Entertainment Musician Coded of 4x4 now sells coconut in a kiosk for a...
Entertainment

Musician Coded of 4×4 now sells coconut in a kiosk for a living

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Coded4x4 coconut seller
Coded4x4 coconut seller
- Advertisement -

Coded of 4×4 fame has posted a new video of himself selling coconut at the Baatsona filling station in Accra.

The veteran musician from one of the best music groups to ever grace the Ghanaian music industry, 4×4, probably as a side hustle has taken to selling coconut juice to earn some money away from music.

We cannot conclude that Coded born Russell Edem Avornyo, is broke but this may be his own way of making some extra income especially in a pandemic-stricken year where musicians in Ghana have been denied their major source of revenue- shows.

He captioned his post, “Hi guys, I sell coconut and fresh juice at the Baatsona Total Filling Station ?????#juicebar“.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

However, the band 4×4 after championing the Afropop Music genre in the 2000s and winning several awards while churning out nationwide hit songs is now disbanded.

The members, Captain Planet (Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey), Coded formerly Abortion (Russell Edem Avornyo) and, Fresh Prince (Prince Tamakloe) are now pursuing their careers as solo artists and have not been as successful as they were as a band.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
59 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News