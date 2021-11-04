- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene since his arrival on the music scene years ago has been accused of song theft more than two times.

Recently an upcoming female artiste Bhadest Cona also came out to claim that Kuami has stolen her song.

Now in retaliation to the alleged stealing, Bhadest Cona has copied the entire video concept of Kuami Eugene’s Bunker for her new song Bolga.

According to a source, Bhadest Cona was the first to release her song before Kuami Eugene came out with his song.

Kuami Eugene’s bunker song which had a video shot and was released about a month ago had a similar rhythm as the lady’s long released Bolga song.

For the video, Bhadest Cona copied everything from A to Z saying that it’s a retaliation for what Kuami had done.

Watch the video below:

Looks like Bhadest Cona is not scared of copyright laws in the country.