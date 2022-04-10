Musician Fuse ODG marries girlfriend Karen at private wedding ceremony

- Advertisement -

UK-based Ghanaian musician Nana Richard Abiona aka Fuse ODG has married his long-term girlfriend Karen.

The wedding ceremony was exclusive private and only selected individuals were invited.

Fuse ODG came down to Ghana to seal his love with his girlfriend Karen, and the wedding was a perfect description of pomp and pageantry.

Videos from the wedding ceremony show a very upbeat Fuse ODG who was happy to have made the woman he loves and adores his wife.

The wedding ceremony was graced by Kwame Bediako Cheddar, Sarkodie and other top dogs in politics and entertainment in Accra.

Check out the exclusive wedding video below:

Fuse ODG, is a British-Ghanaian singer and rapper who is best known for his singles “Antenna” and “Dangerous Love”, and for featuring on Major Lazer’s “Light It Up”.