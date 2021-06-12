type here...
Musician Khaypro nearly drowns after falling into pool during performance

By Kweku Derrick
Budding Ghanaian musician, Khay Pro, encountered one of the most embarrassing moments of his life ever after he ended up in a swimming pool with his microphone during a performance on stage.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, organizers of the 2021 Ghana Music Awards-USA held a nominees party and presented certificates to nominated artists at the Bayview Village Entertainment Center in Accra on June 10, 2021.

Almost all of the nomanated artistes were present at the special outing to receive their certificates as well as take turns to perform on stage.

Khay Pro found himself drowning at the buttom of the pool with his microphone after he missed a step when he came close to the edge of the stage during his performance.

GHPage.com gathers that the artiste had too much to drink before going on stage. He therefore could not maintain a stable composure.

An eyewitness hilariously narrated how Khaypro drunk lots of the water in the pool – due to his inability to swim – before rescuers came to his aid.

Watch the video below.

Mr Drew, Kofi Jamar, Eno Barony, Gyakie, MzVee, Kweku Flick and others were presented with a special certificate for bagging a nomination

The Adonko Ghana Music Awards, USA, is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2021 in New Jersey.

Source:GHPage

