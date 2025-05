A video of Veteran Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong feeling better has popped up online.

In the video sighted by Gh Page, the gospel musician is seen performing together with Maame Tiwaa.

Even though it is not known where the video was taken, it is obvious that the video was shot in the church, where the gospel musician is presently receiving treatment.

It can therefore be stated without a shadow of a doubt that the gospel musician is now feeling better.