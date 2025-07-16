Musicians in Ghana give more than the 5k Davido gave Ananzo but we keep it private- Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician, Quamina MP has stated that Ghanaians should stop labeling musicians in Ghana as stingy because of Davido’s 5k gift to Ananzo.

Speaking during an interview with Amansan Krakye, Quamina MP said that Davido’s gift to Ananzo should not let Ghanaians conclude that musicians in Ghana are stingy.

Quamina MP claims Ghanaian musicians also show kind gestures to their fans and even the ordinary Ghanaian, but they choose to make it private.

According to him, “Davido giving Ananzo Official $5,000 doesn’t mean Ghanaian artistes are stingy, as some people might want to make it look like. Maybe a Ghanaian musician can give him more than that amount, but will never make it public.”

The musician went on to add that “You never know how other Ghanaian artistes are supporting him behind the scenes with numerous gifts for promoting our music. Unless we make it public before you know, but I will never say that no Ghanaian musician has given him anything, or we are stingy as people claim”.