Musicians in Ghana have some good news to smile about as the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has signed an agreement with SIC Life Company Limited for a life insurance policy for its members nationwide.

The ceremony took place Saturday at the offices of MUSIGA in Accra.

The insurance package will provide members of the Union who subscribe to the scheme with a comprehensive set of benefits when the need arises.

They include a death benefit, temporary or permanent disability payments, loss of a spouse and critical illness benefits.

Speaking at the event, the Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons said: “This insurance scheme will ensure that members who sign on to the package will have protection in their time of need.”