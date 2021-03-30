MUSIGA to organize a virtual musical concert for late JJ Rawlings

- Advertisement -

The Musician Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) have hinted at its decision to organise a concert for late President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the acting President of the Union, Bessa Simons, the former President has done a lot for the creative arts industry and it’s best they honour him with a concert.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio he disclosed that Papa J as he is affectionately called has done a lot of things for them including giving them the office MUSIGA is now occupying.

He said: “ you know because of the pandemic, we couldn’t do what we wanted to do for our past President, Ft Lt Jerry John Rawlings. He has done so much for the creative arts industry that we want to let the world know what he has done so that other people can emulate because this is only this he has we have that makes us Ghanaians. The musicians show people what we have, even people come to this country, they want to know our culture, our music, our food and everything, he was a president who was always pushing for that.”

“Our office that we are using now was given to us by President Rawlings, so we want to show appreciation. This concert is going to be a virtual one depending on how the pandemic is going. It is going to be virtual where musicians will show their appreciation and also tell the world the good things that he did,” he concluded.