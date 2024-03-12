type here...
“Baba wey dey disappoint”; Muslim cleric faints inside bus on the second day of Ramadan – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Alfa, a Nigerian Muslim cleric has garnered attention for himself as he allegedly fainted inside a bus on the second day of Ramadan.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV in instagram, the Alfa can be seen unconscious and resting on the arm of a fellow passenger in the moving bus.

The caption claims that the Alfa nearly fainted perhaps because he is observing the Ramadan fast, which began on March 11.

Shortly after the video surfaced on social media, concerned individuals flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Checkout the video below

