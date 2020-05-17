Muzay Man makes a massive donation to fight COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Sierra Leonean Afro Dancehall artiste, Muzay Man has made a massive donation as part of his efforts to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19.

Muzay Man Charity Foundation led by the CEO of Muzay Man Entertainment has made donations in some afflicted cities in Sierra Leon.

Among the items donate are buckets, liquid soaps, money, food items, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, and many others.

SEE ALSO: Muzay Man wins AWOL Best Continental artist of the year 2019

The excited community members thanked the award-winning musician for the kind gesture after the items were delivered.

Watch Video of the donation below

Muzay Man was recently crown the Best Continental Artist of the year 2019 at the just held AWOL in Belgium.