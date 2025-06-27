My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

An aged trader has taken to the radio to reveal how her 14-year-old daughter beats her.

The woman who resides in Kumasi appeared as a guest on Lawson Afisem hosted by MFK which Gh Page monitored.

The woman appeared on the interview with claims that her daughter had gone missing.

Narrating the story, the trader said that she currently has two children with her ex-husband.

She stated that even though she and her husband aren’t together anymore, the daughter often visits the father.

She recounted on several occasions when her daughter sought her permission to go and visit her father and went back peacefully.

However, the woman disclosed that the story was different recently, stating that, her daughter sought her permission to go and visit her father, and, days have passed but neither she nor the father knows the whereabouts of the young girl.

She narrated how the daughter often beats her anytime she tries to scold her for changing men like her underwear.

According to her, even though her daughter is very young and completed JHS recently, the daughter has been changing men.