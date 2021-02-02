- Advertisement -

Magdalene Love who is alleged to be the cousin of Dancehall act Shatta Wale has replied the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha Modi is currently having a social media fight with Shatta Wale but in one of her videos, she alleged that Shatta Wale has been ‘chopping’ his own cousin in the person of Magdalene.

Magdalene after listening to all the allegations from Ayisha has finally responded and sent some strong words to her.

According to her, she doesn’t see the reason why Ayisha would complain about the person who is ‘chopping’ her.

She went on to say she and Shatta Wale can choose to sleep with each other and that doesn’t concern anyone.

In a live video on her handle, she stated that she choose who she wants to sleep with because it’s her ‘3tw3’.

Magdalene disclosed that, that is what she choose to do with her vjayjay unlike Ayisha who choose to use her vjayjay to be someone’s seventh wife.

Watch the video below:

In other development Ayisha has showed off her husband for the first time and he is in the person of feared landguard Abass Sariki.

Well, we are not confirming that Ayisha is a seventh wife but she is a Moslem and her religion allows their men to marry more than one.