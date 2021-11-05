type here...
My 4 Bedroom House Costs Billions Of Cedis – Adu Safowaa Brags

By Armani Brooklyn
Adu Safowaah
Ghanaian actress, TV show host and self-styled business mogul, Adu Safowaa has bragged that her 4 bedroom house in Accra costs billions of cedis therefore she’s in a league on her own and not just a regular boss chick

She made these swagger talks whiles speaking with Sammy Kay Media in an interview.

As asserted by Adu Safowaa, she is very rich but doesn’t like to show off her wealth on the internet, unlike other celebrities who post all their properties on the gram.

The loudmouth actress additionally named some businesses that she owns which include a big cement shop, a water company, and other trades.

Adu Safowaa who has also made a bad name for herself as a disrespectful lady also stated proudly that her 4 bedroom Accra house that’s worth billions of cedis is one of the small properties that she owns.

The actress also disclosed that the billions of cedis house is a birthday gift she dashed herself to grace her new age last year.

Obviously, Adu Safowaa bragged about her riches to mock Afia Schwar and her other known nemesis who flaunt their houses on the internet.

Source:GHpage

