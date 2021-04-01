Actress Salma Mumin has stated that she doesn’t see the need to be dating men who are of the same age as her because they have nothing to offer.

According to her, the majority of men who are dating women within the same age range find it stressful to survive and keep the relationship running.

Her post clearly indicates she’ll probably prefer dating men who are older than her or even younger because sometimes age doesn’t really define maturity in people.

She posted: “DANM! You can’t even date men your age anymore, they are full of sh**t.”

See screenshot below: