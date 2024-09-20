American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has disclosed that the life of his assistant in Ghana is in danger following his tweet days ago.

The comedian days ago was in the news when he tweeted about losing his $1 million Eurobond because the government had used his money to pay for a Chinese loan and all they are telling him now is sorry.

He mentioned that his financial advisers warned him against investing in Ghana but he wanted to bring money home to support his people and the result is now what he is speaking about.

In his latest tweet, he disclosed that his assistant reached out to him to tell him he had been receiving threatening messages from unknown people after his earlier tweet.

But he is finding it difficult to understand why his people would be threatened because he came out to say what was happening to him because of the love he had for the country and brought his money to the country.

He posted: “My assistant in Ghana called me yesterday and said he was getting threats because of my tweets. Let me get this straight, I decide to come home because of the love and passion I have for home but I get robbed and since I don’t have the power to fight back I decided to tell the world my problem and now they threaten my people. Smh”

See screenshot below: