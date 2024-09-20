type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMy assistant has been receiving threat messages since my tweet - Michael...
Entertainment

My assistant has been receiving threat messages since my tweet – Michael Blackson

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Michael-Blackson-and-Kids
Michael-Blackson-and-Kids

American-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson has disclosed that the life of his assistant in Ghana is in danger following his tweet days ago.

The comedian days ago was in the news when he tweeted about losing his $1 million Eurobond because the government had used his money to pay for a Chinese loan and all they are telling him now is sorry.

He mentioned that his financial advisers warned him against investing in Ghana but he wanted to bring money home to support his people and the result is now what he is speaking about.

In his latest tweet, he disclosed that his assistant reached out to him to tell him he had been receiving threatening messages from unknown people after his earlier tweet.

But he is finding it difficult to understand why his people would be threatened because he came out to say what was happening to him because of the love he had for the country and brought his money to the country.

He posted: “My assistant in Ghana called me yesterday and said he was getting threats because of my tweets. Let me get this straight, I decide to come home because of the love and passion I have for home but I get robbed and since I don’t have the power to fight back I decided to tell the world my problem and now they threaten my people. Smh”

See screenshot below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, September 20, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways