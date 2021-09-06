type here...
My banging body is from regular exercise – Florence Obinim

By Qwame Benedict
Florence Obinim who is the wife of one of Ghana’s most controversial preachers Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has denied media reports that she underwent operations to enhance her body.

Florence who is also a renowned gospel singer, speaking in an interview explained that her shape and banging body is something she got from her mother who is having knee problems because of the size of her backside.

According to her, she vowed not to get a big belly after giving birth and that motivated her to start exercising on a regular basis so she can achieve her goal.

She went on to claim she has never visited Dr Obengfo to undergo any operations that would make her get her current shape.

She stated: “I took after my mother and so people who know her and know me will not be shocked by my current shape. I vowed not to have a big tummy after making my babies so I exercise consistently”

Florence asked that people shouldn’t read negative meanings into the life of other just because they are rich adding that she would continue to do what makes her happy.

Source:Ghpage

