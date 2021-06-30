type here...
Entertainment

My beef with Eno Barony helped her win VGMA ‘Best Rapper’ award – Sista Afia

By Kweku Derrick
sista afia eno barony
Sista Afia and Eno Barony
History was made at the just-ended 2021 VGMAs as Eno Barony beat competition from Sarkodie, Medikal, Amerado and others to win the award for the Best Rapper of the Year on the night of Ghana’s biggest music event.

Accepting the award, she expressed her joy at winning the keenly contested trophy saying, even though she worked hard towards it she did not expect to earn the laurel this soon.

But, Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has claimed that her beef with Eno Barony helped the female rapper win the Best Rapper award.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, Sista Afia asserted that she put a spotlight on Eno Barony to be appreciated by most Ghanaians and key industry players which helped her clinch the prize.

Sista Afia claimed that though Eno was enjoying some little amount of fame in the music industry, it was until her feud with the rapper that she was really recognised.

Additionally, she said that her feud with Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony was orchestrated by her in order for female musicians to gain recognition.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

