My beef with Funny Face is not over LilWin

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kumawood actor turned Musician Kwadwo Nkansah better known as Lilwin has stated in an interview with ZionFelix that his long-standing beef with colleague actor Funny Face that was solved on UTV is not over.

The comic actor still not placate following his unfortunate encounter with Funny Face on Mcbrown’s United Showbiz show aired every Saturdays on UTV said he’s not happy with the turn out of events between them.

Speaking with ZionFelix, he likened their fracas to that of a mad man saying a mad person cured of his or her madness still has something left inside him to scare people with, hence the beef still holds.

He subtly wants to trigger the beef. Lilwin gave spelt out the only one very important condition that can restore the peace between him and Funny Face.

According to the actor, the only and surest way for peace to prevail is for Funny Face to return the award he got to the rightful owner because he’s undeserving on the honour the award brought to him.

WATCH THEIR INTERVIEW BELOW:

He advised him to give the award to the deserving ones. He mentioned Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo asking him to give to any of them.

Source:GHPAGE

