type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"My best bedroom encounter was with a dog, they're better than men"...
Lifestyle

“My best bedroom encounter was with a dog, they’re better than men” – Slay queen states

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

A lady believed to be a slay queen and a sex maniac has shockingly confessed that the best bedroom encounter she was ever experienced was with a dog.

According to this lady in an anonymous confession, she positioned herself in the doggy style position in front of the dog.

She added that after sexually enticing the dog, it quickly gripped and started thrusting her in a very merciless manner.

The lady went on to add that she moaned loudly while the dig was doing its thing with her because it was too powerful and wouldn’t let go of her till it was done.

In the confession, the lady disclosed that the dog was able to consistently band her for 30 minutes with no break and that was the first time she was able to cum 4 times in a row.

Ladies have now abandoned men to chase dogs, just recently a video that went rife on the internet shows a lady having sex with a bingo in Dubai for money.

This generation is filled with more terrible people than what the Bible said about the inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News