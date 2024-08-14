type here...
My biggest fear is someone incompetent talking over my position as IGP – Dampare

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of IGP-Dampare
IGP-Dampare

George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), has disclosed his worst concern in his line of work.

He is concerned about the qualifications of the person who will succeed him when he leaves his role as an IGP.

According to IGP Dampare, the person who succeeds him should be a better person rather than someone who will undermine the legacies he and his group will leave behind.

“When it comes to life and the job that I do, my biggest fear is walking out of the position that find myself today and not getting someone who is better than me to continue.

My colleagues will tell you and I’m saying that for a divine reason, I keep telling God all the time that if all I’m doing with my colleagues as a team, you cannot get somebody who is better than us to come and continue by maintaining what we have achieved and building upon it, then why are you allowing us to do it because somebody who is not better than us will come and destroy it anyway. So that is my biggest fear.

So pray for us. So that it doesn’t become that when we are no more, we are used as a reference to judge the people who come after us. We would rather have come to do our work as God has destined and the next person will do their work. But we want them to be better so that they will build upon what we left behind so that it will be unto the benefit of everybody and to the glory of God,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

