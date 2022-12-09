My biggest joy was playing Ronaldo at the World Cup – Baba Rahman

- Advertisement -

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman, despite the sticks he has been receiving for his performance, has shared what makes him happy about the experience.

According to him, having the privilege to play against Cristiano Ronaldo and Hueng-min Son brought him great joy and fulfilment.

Although Baba Rahman has been singled out and lambasted for a below-par performance at the Mundial, he has found delight in the fact that he wore the national colours and played against some of the big players in the world.

Speaking in an interview with his club (Reading) media, he said: “It was a great experience [playing in the World Cup] and I really loved it. It was great,”

“That’s what the World Cup is meant for, you have to play against the best players in the world so it was a nice experience playing against Ronaldo.

“But I’ve played against Son severally when we were both playing in Germany. It was a nice experience.”

Ghana lost two of its group-stage matches against Portugal and Uruguay and finished at the bottom of the group.