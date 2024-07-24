My blind mum barred me from helping my father after becoming rich – Former Blackstars player Derek Boateng reveals (Video)

Former Blackstars player, Derek Boateng has disclosed that he grew up in a single-parent home.

Speaking in an emotional interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Derek Boateng disclosed that he never saw his father at home with his mother because they were divorced.

According to Derek Boateng, despite knowing his father, he was never part of his childhood because he had gone to raise another family after divorcing his mother.

Narrating his sad story, Derek Boateng also added that his mother barred him from helping his father after he started making money.

Despite his mother’s warning, he still helped his father until he died three years ago.

As expected, his mother wasn’t happy about his decision to financially assist his father but he had to do it because he loved his father despite not taking care of him.

Watch the video below to know more…