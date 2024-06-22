type here...
My body is natural – Maame Serwaa shades Mcbrown as Maxwell deletes all of the actress’ pictures from his IG

By Armani Brooklyn
Mcbrown emotionally reacts as reports suggest that Maame Serwaa has snatched her husband

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing saga involving celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah.

The alleged side chick, Serwaa Prikels, has taken to social media to throw shades at McBrown.

This subtle jab comes on the heels of rumours that the couple’s marriage has hit the rocks.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Serwaa Prikels, who is rumoured to be involved with Maxwell, seemed to bask in her perceived victory over McBrown.

The post, which has since garnered significant attention, subtly taunted McBrown, implying that Serwaa has successfully “snatched” Maxwell from her.

This public shade follows months of speculation about the state of McBrown and Maxwell’s marriage.

Don't dare us to drop all your dirty secrets - Serwaa's family threatens Mcbrown (Video)

Despite McBrown’s previous efforts to quash the rumours, including a candid interview on HITZ FM with Andy Dosty, the situation appears to have escalated.

Recall that during that interview, McBrown assured fans that her marriage was intact, stating;

“I am happy at home, we are happy. We are very happy, extremely happy. It’s just like life [which comes with] ups and downs.

So it’s not what they are saying. I am not here to respond but I just feel like me and my husband we are cool, we are fine. So there is no need to talk too much about it.”

However, recent actions by Maxwell have fueled the divorce rumours further.

Maxwell’s decision to delete all photos of McBrown from his IG page has been interpreted by many as a clear indication that their marriage is indeed over.

This move has not only intensified public speculation but also seemingly emboldened Serwaa Prikels to make her provocative post.

McBrown, known for her resilience, previously addressed the pressures of social media scrutiny, stating that she would not succumb to external pressures.

Yet, the unfolding events suggest that the rumours may hold some truth, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Watch the video below to know more…

