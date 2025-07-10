My body is natural- Wendy Shay cries out

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay popularly known on screen as Ghana Wake Up has responded to Ghanaians over claims that her body is not natural.

In a lengthy communique released by the musician, she refuted claims of going under the knife.

READ ALSO: My p3nis is bigger than Angel Asiamah’s own- Kwaku Bonsam

Wendy Shay has insisted that her body has always being natural since she was born, so, Ghanaians should stop giving credit to BBL.

According to Wendy Shay, before BBL became popular, Africans were already having a heavy backside.

Instead of wasting their precious time talking about her, Wendy Shay advised that Ghanaians should find work to do.