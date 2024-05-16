A lady has narrated how her 6-year relationship ended based on the fact that she was too educated.

According to the lady, the relationship started at JHS and it grew strong while they were in Senior High School so it was their hope that they were going to get married one day.

After SHS she decided to do some certificate courses which she used to work for some time and later enrolled at the University for her first degree.

Her now ex-boyfriend on the other hand had ventured into trade while she was schooling.

Fast Forward to level 200, they were having their usual conversation when her boyfriend asked her so what was next now that she was in the University.

Her answer was she was going to pursue her Master’s degree after that she would think of other things.

At that point, he told her he didn’t like women who were too educated but she took it as a joke and ignored him.

Some other time, he called her and during the conversation, he requested they get married but she told him to wait till she was done with school so they marry.

Her boyfriend informed her that day that no he couldn’t wait and was getting married the following week.

Watch the video below: