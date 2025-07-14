My boyfriend broke up with me because my family and I are poor- lady cries out

A young lady has taken to social media to cry her tears out after her boyfriend broke up with her a couple of weeks ago.

Narrating the story, the young lady claims she and her boyfriend had been in a serious relationship for quite a long time and felt that it was about time the boyfriend saw her family and led her to the altar.

She claims that after too much pressure from her, the boyfriend finally agreed to meet her parents, however, things changed after that.

The lady revealed that, unlike before they met her family, the guy used to call her a lot for regular checkups, however, everything changed.

According to her, the guy never called her again, and anytime she called him, the guy didn’t pick up or call her back.

She noted that the guy finally reached out to her only to tell her that he was no longer interested in the relationship.

When asked about the reason, the lady claims her boyfriend told her that she and her parents are too poor so he wouldn’t like to get into such a family.