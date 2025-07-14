type here...
Entertainment

My boyfriend broke up with me because my family and I are poor- lady cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has taken to social media to cry her tears out after her boyfriend broke up with her a couple of weeks ago.

Narrating the story, the young lady claims she and her boyfriend had been in a serious relationship for quite a long time and felt that it was about time the boyfriend saw her family and led her to the altar.

READ ALSO: I will slap any NDC macho man who tries me in Akwatia- Miracles Aboagye

She claims that after too much pressure from her, the boyfriend finally agreed to meet her parents, however, things changed after that.

The lady revealed that, unlike before they met her family, the guy used to call her a lot for regular checkups, however, everything changed.

According to her, the guy never called her again, and anytime she called him, the guy didn’t pick up or call her back.

She noted that the guy finally reached out to her only to tell her that he was no longer interested in the relationship.

When asked about the reason, the lady claims her boyfriend told her that she and her parents are too poor so he wouldn’t like to get into such a family.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I'm not a fool to build a house, I'm enjoying my money - Oboy Siki states (Video)

My party is in power so no one can arrest me, all police men in Ghana are fools- Oboy...

I will slap any NDC macho man who tries me in Akwatia- Miracles Aboagye

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, July 14, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Afua Asantewaa publilcy demeans her husband

Afua Asantewaa

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Jesus Christ is a fool- BullGod

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways