type here...
Entertainment

My 60-year-old boyfriend chops me from 10pm to 5am every day- lady cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady named Pokuaa has shared that her 60-year-old boyfriend, Mr. Eric Appiah sleeps with her from 10pm to 5am.

Pokuaa disclosed the shocking news while speaking with Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, MFK on Lawson Afisem.

Pokuaa claims her boyfriend is killing her with too much sex, which is the reason she has sent her to the program.

READ ALSO: My wife left me because I returned a huge sum of dollars I found in my car- taxi driver

According to her, even though the boyfriend is old, his desire for sex never mitigates, instead, escalates while he grows.

Pokuaa shared a sexual encounter with Mr. Eric that she will never forget, saying that the aged man once upon a time did the unthinkable.

She claims the old man closed from work in the evening, washed down, and around 10pm started sleeping with her, and shockingly enough, finished around 5am.

What pains Pokuaa most is that because of Mr. Mensah’s high demand for sex, she has three children for him, but the man does not take care of any of the three children.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Emotional As a big fan of Daddy Lumba dies after hearing of his death

My wife left me because I returned a huge sum of dollars I found in my car- taxi driver

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, August 1, 2025
24.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

Cheating husband

Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

Daddy Lumba wives

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways