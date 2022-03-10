“My boyfriend is not a man enough, he’s too caring & doesn’t beat me, I want to break up with him” – Confused slay queen reveals (Video)

- Advertisement -

So what do ladies actually want? Today, they need a caring and tender man – tomorrow, they need a rough guy to treat them like trash just to feel the power of toxic masculinity.

A confused and empty-headed slay queen has shared a Tiktok video of herself bitterly complaining about the gentleness of her boyfriend.

According to this lady whom I strongly believe is unable to think clearly; She’s tired of her boyfriend’s soft nature.

She also used her friend’s boyfriends as an example as to how they sometimes maltreat them but she’s yet to have such a bitter experience.

Apparently, this lady lacks common sense and no one should take her serious!

Watch the video below to know more…