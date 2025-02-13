My Boyfriend Opened An Expensive Restaurant For Me But Anytime He Comes To Eat, He Does Not Pay Me- Lady Cries

A young lady who is in a state of confusion has asked Ghanaians what she should do next.

Narrating her story, she disclosed that she met her current boyfriend 8 months ago, but the guy trusted her so much that he opened an expensive restaurant for her.

She claims this came into existence after her boyfriend had asked her what she wanted to do after which he set her up.

Naming the expenses, she stated that the guy gave her 20m for the business after which he gave her 3.6m to rent a shop and still went ahead to furnish it for her.

She went on to add that she has been doing this business for 2 months now but what bothers her is that her boyfriend does not want to pay anytime he comes and eats.

According to her, more often than not, her boyfriend would come with his friends to eat, but funnily enough, would pay for his friends and refuse to pay his.

She is therefore asking all and sundry to advise her since she is being tickled by the guy’s action.