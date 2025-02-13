type here...
Entertainment

My Boyfriend Opened An Expensive Restaurant For Me But Anytime He Comes To Eat, He Does Not Pay Me- Lady Cries

By Mzta Churchill
beauty girl cry

A young lady who is in a state of confusion has asked Ghanaians what she should do next.

Narrating her story, she disclosed that she met her current boyfriend 8 months ago, but the guy trusted her so much that he opened an expensive restaurant for her.

She claims this came into existence after her boyfriend had asked her what she wanted to do after which he set her up.

Naming the expenses, she stated that the guy gave her 20m for the business after which he gave her 3.6m to rent a shop and still went ahead to furnish it for her.

She went on to add that she has been doing this business for 2 months now but what bothers her is that her boyfriend does not want to pay anytime he comes and eats.

According to her, more often than not, her boyfriend would come with his friends to eat, but funnily enough, would pay for his friends and refuse to pay his.

She is therefore asking all and sundry to advise her since she is being tickled by the guy’s action.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

IKE City Hotel Joins Forces with Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 as Sponsor and PartnerLuxury Hotel Champions Ghanaian Music...

Most Of My Mates Who Are Graduates Are Now Weed Smokers, I Even Feed Some- Tailor Brags

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, February 13, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Video Of Fufu Seller Urinating Into The Food She Sells Trends

Food seller

VIDEO: Customers destroy chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells

VIDEO Here's how customers destroyed chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells for rituals

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

We have only has sex 12 times in our 16 years of marriage – Apostle Solomon Oduro

Counsellor-Charlotte-Oduro-and-husband
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways