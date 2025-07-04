My boyfriend says he will not take the pregnancy because I slept with another man- lady cries out

A lady identified as Nana Yaa has cried out, stating that she got pregnant and none of the men she slept with are willing to take responsibility.

Speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem, Nana Yaa said that her child is 5 years old now but she has yet to get a father for the child.

Nana Yaa claims she doesn’t know who got her pregnant, adding that, none of the men she went out with us ready to take responsibility.

According to her, she was in a happy relationship with a guy named Sammy, who is a cobbler.

Nana Yaa stated that everything was going well for them in the relationship until Sammy started to chase girls.

Trying to retaliate, Nana Yaa said that she also cheated on Sammy, and it ended with her getting pregnant.

Sadly enough, Nana Yaa said that none of the men she slept with us ready to accept the pregnancy, getting her confused.