I don’t know what’s actually wrong with most modern ladies who see men as ATM machines.

A lady who is assumed to be still in school probably the university has enraged a lot of young guys on the internet with her senseless talks.

According to this lady, 20 cedis as chop money to her is very small and can’t even take care of her water expenses.

She went on to naively state that, she wants a guy who can give her 500 cedis every blessed day just as chop money.

Meanwhile, this lady might not even have up to 100 cedis in her account but she wants a guy to lavish her with 500 cedis every day which is close to 15,000 cedis every month just for being his girlfriend.

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under te video;

@Vonkwamekyere – If she dey chop 500ghc adey like she dey walk make dem see am interview am… these broke girls errr

@Scenti – Nkwasia sem sei

@Fawogyimiiko – See face wey Dey want 500gh ,, nah Rihanna kraa b3gye s3n ,, abibifo( ne overpricing de3