type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMy boyfriend should give me 500 cedis chop money every day -...
Lifestyle

My boyfriend should give me 500 cedis chop money every day – Lady states (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

I don’t know what’s actually wrong with most modern ladies who see men as ATM machines.

A lady who is assumed to be still in school probably the university has enraged a lot of young guys on the internet with her senseless talks.

According to this lady, 20 cedis as chop money to her is very small and can’t even take care of her water expenses.

She went on to naively state that, she wants a guy who can give her 500 cedis every blessed day just as chop money.

Meanwhile, this lady might not even have up to 100 cedis in her account but she wants a guy to lavish her with 500 cedis every day which is close to 15,000 cedis every month just for being his girlfriend.

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under te video;

@Vonkwamekyere – If she dey chop 500ghc adey like she dey walk make dem see am interview am… these broke girls errr

@Scenti – Nkwasia sem sei

@Fawogyimiiko – See face wey Dey want 500gh ,, nah Rihanna kraa b3gye s3n ,, abibifo( ne overpricing de3

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 6, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News