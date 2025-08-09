My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

A young lady named Josephine has disclosed how her boyfriend, currently 66 years sleeps with her almost every day.

Josephine rushed to Lawson Afisem hosted by Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, known popularly as MFK to make the shocking disclosure.

The young lady claims she has been in a relationship with the young man for 10 years now.

According to her, the young man proposed love to her when she was 7 years of age, and knew nothing about love.

However, despite 10 years of being in a relationship, Josephine claims things did not go the way she anticipated, stating that the 66-year-old man has not fulfilled the promises she made to her.

Meanwhile, the aged man, per Josephine’s narration sleeps with her anytime she pays him a visit in his lottery kiosk.