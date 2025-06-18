My boyfriends give me 100 Cedis every day but it is too small- lady says

A young lady has taken to social media to state that she is not satisfied with the financial support her boyfriends offer her.

The lady who was captured talking about love stated that there is no sense in the statement “Love without money is cool”.

She noted that, she is a gold digger, so, she is not ready to get into a relationship with a broke guy.

The young lady revealed that, at the moment, she is into a relationship with four different guys and still hoping to get a better one, a sugar daddy for that matter.

According to her, each of the boyfriends she has gives her 20 Cedis every day, so in the end, she gets 100 Cedis before a day closes.

She stated that, the 100 Cedis she makes from the boyfriend daily is not enough for her, the reason why she is still searching for a better option.