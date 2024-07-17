type here...
My brother gave Nana Yaa money to rent a new place because they were dating – Nana Yaw’s brother alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Late Nana Yaw’s brother, Kelvin, has alleged that his deceased brother gave Nana Yaa money to rent a new place after she complained to him that she wasn’t comfortable at her old place.

According to Kelvin who spoke in an interview with DJ K.A., Nana Yaw and Nana Yaa had been together for 2-3 years before the unfortunate incident.

As alleged by the bereaved brother, Nana Yaw assumed the house he visited was the new place Nana Yaa took money from him to rent.

My brother is not a thief, his clothes were found inside Nana Yaa's room - Nana Yaw's brother speaks

Sharing more insights into the tragic story that has been trending on social media for weeks now, Kelvin also added that Nana Yaw’s clothes, shoes and other belongings for his music video shoot were found inside Nana Yaa’s room.

Allegedly, he claims Nana Yaa’s mother-in-law bragged to the police officers at Abuakwa that she was the one who organised the mob to attack Nana Yaw after calling him a thief.

At the moment, Nana Yaa has been remanded by the police for two weeks as investigations continue.

Source:GHpage

