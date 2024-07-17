type here...
My brother is not a thief, his clothes were found inside Nana Yaa’s room – Nana Yaw’s brother speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
My brother is not a thief, his clothes were found inside Nana Yaa's room - Nana Yaw's brother speaks

Nana Yaw’s brother, Kelvin, has spoken for the first time following his brother’s tragic death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DJ K.A., Kelvin who sounded very emotional accused Nana Yaa and her in-law of needlessly murdering his brother.

According to Kelvin, his brother is not a thief as alleged by Nana Yaa and her mother-in-law.

Pained Kelvin continued that Nana Yaa’s mother-in-law bragged to the police that she was the one who called him a thief to be consequently lynched to death.

As alleged by Kelvin, Nana Yaw’s clothes, shoes, and other belongings were found inside Nana Yaa’s room after his demise.

In the course of the interview, Kelvin also asserted that Nana Yaw and Nana Yaa have been together for the past 2-3 years.

And Nana Yaa even once travelled from Accra to Kumasi sometime ago.

The bereaved brother also claimed that Nana Yaa once took money from Nana Yaw to rent a new place after complaining that she wasn’t happy about her old place.

At the moment, Nana Yaa has been remanded by the police for two weeks as investigations continue

Source:GHpage

