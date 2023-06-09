My brother was aware his wife was cheating on him – Brother of GH Chief who shot himself speaks

- Advertisement -

The brother of Michael Amoako aka Chizzy who shot his wife in her sleep and later shot himself to death has spoken – And revealed some heavy secrets in the process.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SOMPA FM, Issac publicly disclosed that his late brother was aware that Yaa Gyamfuaa was cheating on him.

He recounted how prior to relocating Yaa Gyamfuaa to the US in the year 2000, she was caught in a pub with ex-black stars player Emmanuel Duah.

READ ALSO: Ex-Blackstars player who reportedly chopped wife of GH chief who shot himself speaks (Video)

According to him, Chizzy was advised and warned on several occasions not to marry Yaa Gyamfuaa and relocate her abroad but he didn’t listen.

He continued that his brother thought Yaa Gymafuaa was going to put an end to her promiscuous lifestyle after joining him in the US but he was wrong.

As disclosed by Issac, Yaa Gyamfuaa started fresh relationships with numerous men in the US after joining her husband in 2000 and was caught on several occasions but she always denied cheating on Chizzy.

This forced Chzziy to divorce her a few years ago but Gyamfuaa mother’s pleaded with him to take her daughter back because of the welfare of their children.

As detailed by Issac, his brother really suffered at the mercy of Yaa Gyamfuaa because of her licentious attitude.

What broke the camel’s back was her confession to him that she has secretly married Emmanue Duah and was even planning to relocate him to the US to join her.

READ ALSO: Ex-Blackstars player fingered for chopping the wife of the GH chief who shot himself in the US (Video)

Meanwhile, Emmanuel on the other hand has also dismissed the reports of having a sexual affair with Yaa Gyamfuaa despite Chizzy’s mention of his name in his last Whatsapp audio.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “Ashawo” life of the wife of the GH chief in the US who shot himself exposed (Video)