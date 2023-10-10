type here...
My character wasn't good for Germany national team but Ghana liked it...
My character wasn’t good for Germany national team but Ghana liked it – KP Boateng

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng believes he was talented enough to play for Germany, but his not so good character prevented that from happening.

Having played for the country at U19, U20 and U21 levels, Boateng said he was destined to play for the German national team one day.

Discussing his decision to play for Ghana instead of Germany, Boateng said his character wasn’t good for the German national team.

He explained that he would not have always obeyed the instructions of the coach, insisting he didn’t see himself there.

“I’m a guy who says what he thinks and won’t always do what the coaches tell me to do,” Boateng said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

“I didn’t want to go and maybe get the chance to play for the Germany national team and things go South again and the whole country will hate me, so I said I will take the road and play for my black and make them proud,” he added.

