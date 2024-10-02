Comic actor Funny Face has resurfaced on social media after checking into rehab for some days and his first announcement has shocked the world, especially his fans.

According to the actor, he wants to inform his followers officially that he has conducted a DNA test and the results are in.

He continued that when he started to talk about doing a DNA test on his girls some people were kicking against it saying it wasn’t going to make sense because everyone knows he is the biological father of the girls.

Well, he has news for such people and it’s that he had conducted the test and the results show that he is not the father of all the girls.

Funny Face claimed that he used Ella and Bella’s hair strands and Kimberly’s when their mother visited him in a hotel for the test on her blind side.

Watch the video below:

If Funny Face’s claims are true then it confirms his allegation that his baby mama had been cheating on him while they were dating.

Vanessa Nicole is yet to comment on the DNA claim by Funny Face.

The actor has been on social media for years pleading with his baby mama Vanessa Nicole to return home with his daughters so he could spend time with them because of how he cherishes children.

At one point, he questions his baby mama if he is indeed the father of the girls because he finds it strange that he is being prevented from seeing his children.