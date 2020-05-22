type here...
Home Entertainment My children can fight over my properties when I am dead -...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

My children can fight over my properties when I am dead – Kennedy Agyapong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Controversial politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made another profound statement that everyone is talking about across the country.

READ ALSO: Sista Afia is a good rapper – Eno Barony

Known for making deep and serious statements without any fear, Kennedy in his recent interview disclosed that his children can fight over his properties when he is no more.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, even though he has selected some properties in the names of all his children, he has a few properties which are in his own name.

“I won’t give birth anymore. I have 22 Children, and it’s no joke at all. I’m now focused on getting all of them properties to their name while I’m alive”.

Speaking with Mamavi Owusu Aboagye in an exclusive convo on JoyNews, hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that he left some properties in his own name as personal security even though he has 22 children.

READ ALSO: Sonnie Badu agrees to see the late Apraku’s children through school

Quizzed by the host – what would happen to those properties since they are not in anybody’s name, he stated that the children can fight over them if they like.

“…I have designated properties in the names of all his 22 children, he has a few properties which are in my own name to protect myself. That one when I die they can fight”.

Previous articleSista Afia is a good rapper – Eno Barony
Next articleSon of Pastor Love & Obaapa Christy exposes his father for performing rituals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Sista Afia is a good rapper – Eno Barony

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Female rapper Eno Barony amid her 'beef' with singer Sista Afia has expressed her respect in the manner the latter was...
Read more
Entertainment

Atopa on the first date is just an interview – Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
AMG rapper Medikal has stated that sex on a first date isn't that evil as people would love to portray.
Read more
Entertainment

How Apraku My daughter became poor finally revealed

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaians are mourning the death of Pastor Apraku My Daughter and the circumstances surrounding his passing are very heartbreaking.
Read more
Entertainment

Maame Yeboah Asiedu shares rare photos of her daughter as she celebrates her B-Day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Celebrated radio and television personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu of Adom TV on a special day in her only daughter's life has taken to...
Read more
Entertainment

Another controversy hits Bullets RuffTown records amid issues with Fantana and Wendy Shay

Qwame Benedict -
Just when we thought the management of Rufftown records are busily trying to settle matters between Wendy Shay and Fantana, a new...
Read more
Entertainment

I’ll never marry Counselor Lutterodt – Freelove

Qwame Benedict -
Freelove a former participant of TV3's flagship show has vowed never to get married to Counselor Lutterodt. Her comment...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 22, 2020
Accra
light rain
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
70 %
9.3kmh
83 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Mark Okraku Mantey reveals the root cause of Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle ‘beef’

Mr. Tabernacle -
President of the Creative Arts Council and  Programmes Manager of Hitz FM Mark Okraku Mantey seem to know more regarding the 'beef'...
Read more
Entertainment

Moesha Buodong goes raw on social media – Netizens stunned

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian TV presenter, actress and model Moesha Buodong have again on social media has sent all aback with her newest picture...
Read more
Entertainment

Apraku’s daughter gives full details about his death

Mr. Tabernacle -
The demise of Evangelist Apraku aka 'Apraku My Daughter' has come as a shocker to the majority of Ghanaians.
Read more
Lifestyle

Prophet Elisha who falsely accused Rev Obofour of occultism jailed

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel APC Rev. Obofour have finally caused the arrest of Prophet Elisha.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News