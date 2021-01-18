- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Hon. Sam George has revealed that he is no way going to allow his children attend school for now after school resumed today.

Schools in the country have been closed down since outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in March 2020.

But the President in his Nation’s address few weeks ago announced the reopening of schools which starts from today 18th January, 2021.

Though the move to reopen schools has been applauded by many, some parents are still skeptical to allow their wards back to school.

The lawmaker happens to be one of such parent who has revealed that he is no way going to allow his children back to school at least for now.

According to him, he had some consultation with Senior Medical officers and his wife, the arrive at a conclution that its better the kids stay at home for sometime before joining their friends in school.

In a post on his social media handle, he concluded that it’s better for his children to lose their grades in school than contracting and dying of COVID-19.

He posted: “After deep reflection and consultation with Senior Medical professionals, my wife and I have decided that our children would NOT be going to school on Monday or anytime soon. As said earlier, better a missed grade than a grave”.

See screenshot below: