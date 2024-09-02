type here...
Entertainment

My colleagues buried me spiritually – Kweku Darlington

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian artiste Kweku Darlington after failing to release a song for the past year has come out to blame his colleagues in the industry for having a hand in his predicament.

The ‘Sika Aba Fie’ hitmaker claimed that he was buried spiritually and left on the sick bed forcing him to put his music career on hold.

According to him, his predicament started after he was involved in an altercation between him and two other friends.

He went on to reveal that he visited several hospitals and herbalists in search of care but all proved futile until he finally decided to seek the services of a Pastor at Atwea Mountains when he joined a Christian fellowship.

“I was down, I think last year, for a whole year. It was so bad for me. I had people… friends that turned into enemies. They tried to do me stuff. It went far to Juju and all that stuff. You weren’t hearing of me at the time. I couldn’t go out,” he stated.

Source:GhPage

