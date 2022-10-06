- Advertisement -

A fake video of Elon Musk supposedly expressing his admiration for Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has gone viral on social media.

The professionally edited footage has been altered to show the CEO of Tesla Motors describing the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker as his favourite musician at the moment.

In the trending video sighted by GHPage, Musk said: “My current favourite musician is Black Sherif. I can largely relate to his songs because they are my kind of songs.

“Even yesterday I was jamming to his song in my car. He’s my definition of a good musician. I hope to see him soon.”

Although the business magnate has originally not made such remarks, the video has incited mixed reactions among Black Sherif’s fans who also relate to his songs, both locally and internationally.

Black Sherif whose real name is Mohammead Ismail Sharrif gained mainstream acclaim with his street anthem “Second Sermon” released in July 2021.

His catchy hooks and choruses have garnered him over 100 million streams on Audiomack, while his music tops charts and is played everywhere – from influencer videos on social media to NBA All-Star games.

On Thursday, October 6, Black Sherif released his 14-track debut album titled ‘The Villain I Never Was’ via RBA / EMPIRE.

Already one of the songs released a week ago titled ‘Soja’ has made its first appearance on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.