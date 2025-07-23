My daughter doesn’t listen to my advice- Nana Agradaa’s father cries out

The father of controversial Ghanaian woman of God, Nana Agradaa believes that the stubbornness of the fly makes it follow the corpse into the grave.

Mr. Kwarteng Oppong, The Chief Execetive Officer of Crime Check TV, a platform that seeks to bring to the limelight what triggered the sentence of prisoners has disclosed that Nana Agradaa’s father came to his office.

The journalist stated that the man came to him with the aim of helping him to get his daughter out of the prisons.

According to Nana Agradaa’s father, he had seen and watched numerous prisoners come out of prisons through Mr. Kwateng Oppong, the reason why he decided to visit him for aid.

When asked where he was when his daughter was all over insulting and denigrating people, the father of Nana Agradaa said “If I advise her, she does not listen”.