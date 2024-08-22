The mother of celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has asked Ghanaians to stop saying her daughter is 50 years old because she is not.

Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday last week, but some netizens said she was older than that and hiding her real age from the public.

On her Onua TV showtime programme, she introduced her mum to the audience so they could join her in celebrating her birthday.

Nana Ama took a moment to express her deep gratitude for her mother’s care and guidance over the years. She continued by asking her mum to confirm her real age with the audience and the public.

“Mother, I am 47 years old, right? Please confirm my actual age,” she asked.

With a warm smile, her mother responded, “Yes, you are 47 years old. Some people say you are 50, but 47 is your correct age.”

Watch the video below: