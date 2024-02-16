“My daughter once caught me bathing my wife, Afua Asantewaa – Kofi Owusu (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Kofi Aduonum Owusu has now become a household on the Ghanaian Social Media space thanks to the exploits of his wife, Afua Asantewaa.

Afua became an internet sensation when ghpage.com firstly reported on her Guinness World Record Attempt and it’s approval and her trendy Singathon journey which caught the attention of the world.

However, in a recent sit-down interview on TV3’s “Love Brewed” show hosted by AK Sarpong, the romantic Kofi Aduonum shared some stuffs he does to prove his love to his wife.

According to him, in such escapades, he once got caught by one of his daughter as he was bathing wife, Afua Asantewaa in the bathroom.

Afua went ahead to clarify that her husband is not her handbag as netizens term it but he has been a close person ever since they met and that is not changing anything soon.

Kofi Owusu has been under public scrutiny due to the fact that he’s always seen with his wife which doesn’t seem to sit well with Ghanaians.

Check out the video below