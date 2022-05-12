- Advertisement -

Do you believe n the exitance of ghosts? Have you ever had an encounter with one before?

Well, if you still doubt the existence of ghosts, a Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share a very chilling and terrifying encounter that has set tongues wagging.

According to this lady, her rich sugar daddy died eight days ago but to her shocking surprise, he paid her a visit and promised to be back.

The most frightening thing about the whole encounter is how the dead sugar daddy is a man of his words and hence will possibly be back for her as promised.

The lady’s viral tweet reads;

My sugar daddy died eight days ago. But every night I feel his presence in my room. I feel his touch on my skin, his kisses on my shoulders, and I hear his moans…

Those signature muffled moans of his that sometimes belie his age as we melt into each other’s naked bodies. Last night he came with the promise to return the following day. And I shivered because I knew he always kept his word.

Many people don’t the existence of ghosts therefore they find it more than difficult to believe the lady’s story.

But all the same, our beliefs cant change the truth no matter how hard we try to.