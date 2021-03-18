type here...
My efforts were not appreciated by my bosses – Vanessa Gyan

By Qwame Benedict
Vanessa Gyan
Former Gh-One presenter Vanessa Gyan who is also the daughter of legendary musician Kiki Gyan has finally opened up and revealed why she left the television station.

According to her, her experience at the media house was so terrifying that she doesn’t even feel happy talking about it.

Speaking in an interview, she revealed that she wasn’t happy working with them but she is however grateful to the experience they gave her.

Shedding more light about her time with Gh-One TV, she explained that there were a lot of things going on wrong between herself and her bosses.

Although she complained about all the problems to the authorities in charge but no one attended or acted to her complains.

She was later tagged as someone who complains too much by her bosses and her efforts also belittled by her colleagues.

Vanessa Gyan failed to mention the name of the bosses and colleagues who sabotaged her until she left the media house.

Source:Ghpage

